Synthetic Christmas tree recalled for fire risk

Photo: Health Canada

A synthetic Christmas tree that was sold this year at Canadian Home Depot’s is being recalled due to fire risk.

The Home Decorators Grand Duchess Balsam Fir 5,000-LED pre-lit tree sold 883 units in Canada in October and November 2023.

“The Christmas tree’s control panel or electrical cord plug may overheat, posing a burn or fire hazard,” says the recall.

There have been no reports of injuries or major incidents.

The tree can also be identified by the Canadian model number (23LE61001) and article number (1001803629).

Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled Christmas tree and return it to a local The Home Depot Canada store for a full refund.