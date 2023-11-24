Trudeau accuses Tories of turning their backs on Ukraine's needs, announces more aid

Photo: The Canadian Press European Council President Charles Michel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left to right) leave a news conference in St. John’s on Friday, Nov.24, 2023 on the second day of the Canada-EU Summit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the Conservatives on Friday for voting against a bill to implement a free-trade agreement with Ukraine, accusing them of turning their backs on the embattled country's needs for partisan reasons.

"I've actually boasted … that it's not a political debate in Canada: All parties in Canada stand with Ukraine," Trudeau said at the Canada-EU Summit in St. John's on Friday.

"So it is particularly troubling to see … that suddenly the Conservative Party of Canada would choose to not stand with Ukraine in something that they need."

He noted there has been a rise in "right-wing rhetoric" in the United States and in some parts of Europe, where some political leaders have called for their countries to pull back on aid for Ukraine nearly two years into the war.

In the House of Commons this week, Conservative MPs voted against a bill to implement a negotiated update to an existing trade deal between Canada and Ukraine, touching off a heated debate.

Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre has insisted that they were rejecting the legislation because it promotes carbon pricing, which he said has been "devastating" for the Canadian economy, and not voting against the trade deal itself.

The deal, which is based on an agreement made under the former Conservative government, focuses on market access and includes provisions aimed at helping Ukraine eventually rebuild.

An additional environmental chapter being debated in the House of Commons includes language that says both countries agree to "promote carbon pricing."

"We brought in the free trade agreement. We voted against Justin Trudeau forcing a carbon tax into that pre-existing agreement," Poilievre told reporters on Thursday.

Canada's chief trade negotiator has said the language around carbon pricing is meant to clarify that such policies won't hamper bilateral commerce.

Ukraine has had a price on carbon since 2011, and the country's ambassador is urging Canada to pass the legislation.

When asked about Poilievre's policy on the Ukraine trade deal on Friday, European Council President ?Charles Michel said he wouldn't weigh in on Canadian domestic politics.

But he stressed the importance of supporting Kyiv "without being intimidated" by anyone.

"From the European side, we are determined to support Ukraine, and to not use arguments that could come off as excuses to pull back in support for Ukraine," he said in French.

Canada announced another $60-million contribution of military aid for Ukraine Friday, including nine million rounds of ammunition and around 11,000 firearms. That's part of a $500-million package of aid that was announced during the summer.

Canada has committed more than $2.4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of the country began in February 2022.

South of the border, Republicans have resisted calls for more help from President Joe Biden in recent months.

The White House has been pressing lawmakers to pass a nearly $106-billion emergency spending package that includes more than $61 billion for Ukraine.

GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been arguing the money would be better spent on domestic priorities.

Congress ignored a roughly $40-billion supplemental request before a Sept. 30 funding deadline. Then last week, it passed a stopgap funding measure that keeps the government operating through early next year, but with no additional Ukraine aid.

The United States has committed more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, including more than $43 billion in military aid.

A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests 45 per cent of the U.S. public thinks the country is spending too much on aid to Ukraine, down from 52 per cent in October.

The poll of 1,239 adults was conducted Nov. 2-6 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, designed to represent the U.S. population. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.