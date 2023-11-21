Calgary police chief apologizes to two brothers who were wrongly charged in shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld talks to reporters in Calgary on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Calgary's police chief is apologizing to two teenage brothers and their family after he says they were wrongly charged in a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz

Calgary's police chief is apologizing to two teenage brothers and their family after he says they were wrongly charged in a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured last week.

Police had charged a 14-year-old boy with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, while his 18-year-old brother was charged with accessory after the fact.

The Crown stayed the charges in court and a spokeswoman said the case was reassessed after additional information came to light.

Police Chief Mark Neufeld says a community member came forward with a video that provided contradictory evidence and officers immediately notified the Crown prosecution service.

Neufeld says he will arrange for an independent review to look into the arrest and the charges.

The brothers were charged after a Nov. 13 shooting in the parking lot of a Calgary mall that left 23-year-old Rami Hajj Ali dead and two others hurt.

Investigators said at the time that the attack was targeted and connected to an ongoing organized crime conflict in Calgary.