Saskatchewan man pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine drink

Photo: The Canadian Press Battleford courthouse.

A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.

Cindy MacKay of Meota, who was 38, died in February of 2020.

Court in Battleford has heard Michael MacKay mixed strychnine, a toxic pesticide, into a drink he served his wife, causing her a painful death.

Medical staff contacted RCMP because her death seemed suspicious.

An agreed statement of facts read into court says Michael MacKay was having an affair.

Family members told court Cindy MacKay was a loving mother and her death has left them shattered and fearful.