Emergency alert ends after armed man arrested in community northeast of Edmonton

Photo: The Canadian Press Residents of a neighbourhood in a city northeast of Edmonton are being told to shelter in place as police look for a 32-year-old man who they say is armed. RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

An emergency alert about an armed man in a neighbourhood northeast of Edmonton has ended with the suspect's arrest.

Later Sunday afternoon, RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan said the man was located and taken into custody without incident, and the alert was rescinded.

RCMP say they anticipate remaining on scene for some time.

ORIGINAL 2:34 p.m.

Residents of a neighbourhood in a city northeast of Edmonton are being told to shelter in place as police look for a 32-year-old man who they say is armed.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Sunday morning for the Pineview community in Fort Saskatchewan, warning that a male with two guns was in the neighbourhood.

The alert alleged he'd been involved in a "firearms incident."

RCMP advise in a news release that they are on scene at a residential complex in Fort Saskatchewan.

They say Trevor Chykerda is armed and people in the Pineview community should stay inside, lock doors and windows, and not report police locations.

They've released a photo of Chykerda, saying he's five feet six inches tall, has brown hair and a heavy build, and was last seen wearing all black clothing.