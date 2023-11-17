Saskatchewan Party member charged with procuring sex, kicked out of caucus: premier

Photo: The Canadian Press A Saskatchewan Party MLA has been kicked out of caucus and stripped of his appointments after being charged for obtaining sexual services. Premier Scott Moe says when he learned Ryan Domotor was charged, he took immediate action. Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Premier Scott Moe says a Saskatchewan Party legislature member has been kicked out of caucus and stripped of his appointments after being charged with obtaining sexual services.

Moe says he learned today of the charge against Ryan Domotor and took immediate action.

Moe says in a statement there is no place in his government or in the assembly for someone charged with such a crime.

Domotor was elected in the Cut Knife-Turtleford constituency in the 2020 provincial election.

He served as a member of the standing committee on human services and the economy committee.

He was previously the chief administrative office for the Rural Municipality of Mervin for 26 years.

Domotor could not be immediately reached for comment.