Alberta police watchdog says RCMP justified in 2021 shooting of man armed with bow

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta's police watchdog says RCMP officers were justified in shooting an armed man outside a hospital in 2021. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says a 46-year-old man, who had a compound bow and arrows, was shot by officers in Red Deer, Alta., who were responding to reports of an erratic driver in May 2021.

ASIRT says that after the person drove into hospital parking lot, both officers and the individual exited their vehicles.

The agency says the man refused to surrender his weapon and was shot by several RCMP officers when he moved toward them and raised his bow in their direction.

ASIRT says although the loss of life was unfortunate, the man presented a threat to public safety.

As a result, it found that the police use of force was lawful.