Three brands of cantaloupe recalled due to risk of salmonella

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is now recalling three brands of cantaloupes because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The brands are Malichita, Save on Foods and Urban Fare and include not only whole cantaloupes, but pre-cut chunks, fruit salads and platters containing the fruit.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says there have been eight reported salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita cantaloupes in that province.

The food inspection agency says the affected Malichita cantaloupes were sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 14, inclusive.

It says the affected Save on Foods and Urban Fare products were sold up to Nov. 9.

The cantaloupes were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon.

The food inspection agency says consumers should throw out any affected products and contact a health-care professional if they think they've become sick with salmonella.

It says food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people ill.

Symptoms usually start between six and 72 hours after exposure. They can include chills, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and a sudden headache.

Most people recover on their own within a week, but some people may get more seriously ill and require hospitalization.

Young children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness from salmonella.