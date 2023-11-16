Veltman found guilty of first-degree murder in killing of Muslim family in London

Photo: The Canadian Press The jury at the trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has reached a verdict. Nathaniel Veltman, left to right, defence lawyer Peter Ketcheson, defence lawyer Christopher Hicks, crown attorney Fraser Ball, crown attorney Sarah Shaikh and members of the jury attend Veltman's trial in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov.14, 2023 in a courtroom sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

Nathaniel Veltman, accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder.

Jurors in a Windsor, Ont., courthouse also found him guilty of one count of attempted murder.

The jury began deliberating on Wednesday evening, after receiving final instructions from the judge.

Veltman, 22, had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial has heard that Veltman hit the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on a summer evening.

Forty-six-year-old Salman Afzaal; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.