Man charged with first-degree murder after woman dies in Toronto crash

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Police say a 79-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly hitting three people with a vehicle in northeast Toronto, killing one.

Investigators say the suspect is also facing two charges of attempted murder.

Police say the three victims were "intentionally struck" Wednesday afternoon and one of them – a 61-year-old woman – died in hospital.

They say the other two suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators previously said the accused and the victims have a "familial relation" but gave no further details.

Police were called to the parking lot of an apartment building near Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and initially said four people had been struck.

ORIGINAL: 7:18 a.m.

Police say an elderly man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly hitting several people with a vehicle in northeast Toronto, killing one.

Toronto police Det. Sgt Brandon Price says the crash was "an intentional act" involving people with a "familial relation."

He says the specifics of the charges in the case, including whether it will be first- or second-degree murder, will be determined as the investigation progresses.

Police were called to the parking lot of an apartment building near Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday for what Price described as a "violent vehicle-related incident."

Investigators initially said four people had been hit but Price says there were only three victims: two women, one of them elderly, and a man.

He says one of them – a woman in her 60s – died in hospital.

Police say the other two suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.