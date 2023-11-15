225857
225604
Canada  

Edmonton police identify 11-year-old boy killed alongside father in targeted shooting

Shooting victims identified

The Canadian Press - | Story: 457499

Police have identified the boy killed alongside his father in a targeted shooting in Edmonton last week.

Police say autopsies were completed earlier this week on 11-year-old Gavin Uppal and his 41-year-old father, Harpreet Uppal.

Both were confirmed to have died from gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews responded to calls last Thursday of a shooting outside of a business in the southeast part of the city.

Police say both victims died on scene, while another 11-year-old boy, a friend of Gavin's, fled and was not injured.

Police say they will continue to investigate the homicides and encourage anyone with information on the suspects to come forward.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News