Edmonton police identify 11-year-old boy killed alongside father in targeted shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press Acting Supt. Colin Derksen speaks about the shooting deaths of a father and 11-year-old son in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Police have identified the 11-year-old boy as Gavin Uppal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police have identified the boy killed alongside his father in a targeted shooting in Edmonton last week.

Police say autopsies were completed earlier this week on 11-year-old Gavin Uppal and his 41-year-old father, Harpreet Uppal.

Both were confirmed to have died from gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews responded to calls last Thursday of a shooting outside of a business in the southeast part of the city.

Police say both victims died on scene, while another 11-year-old boy, a friend of Gavin's, fled and was not injured.

Police say they will continue to investigate the homicides and encourage anyone with information on the suspects to come forward.