Two in hospital after vehicle hits four people in northeast Toronto: police

The Canadian Press - | Story: 457464

Police say two people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle struck four people in northeast Toronto.

Police say the crash took place around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of an apartment building near Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard.

They say the driver has been taken into custody.

Police say the condition of the other two people struck is not yet known.

Investigators are looking for witnesses.

