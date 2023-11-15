Two in hospital after vehicle hits four people in northeast Toronto: police

Photo: The Canadian Press Police say two people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle struck four people in northeast Toronto. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police say two people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle struck four people in northeast Toronto.

Police say the crash took place around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of an apartment building near Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard.

They say the driver has been taken into custody.

Police say the condition of the other two people struck is not yet known.

Investigators are looking for witnesses.