Brothers, 14 and 18, facing charges after deadly Calgary shooting

Police in Calgary say charges are pending against two brothers following a shooting Monday that killed one man and injured two others.

Investigators responded to a call Monday afternoon in a northeast Calgary shopping mall and found the man dead.

Another man and a woman were wounded and taken to hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Police say charges are expected to be laid against the two brothers, who are 14 and 18.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police say investigators believe the attack was targeted and connected to an ongoing organized crime conflict in Calgary.