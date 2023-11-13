Sask. trucker dies in fatal semi pile-up on I-40 in Texas

Photo: Kultaran Padhiana social media . Parampreet Singh Deol, 26, from Regina, was killed in a semi-truck pile-up in Texas Monday morning.

A 26-year-old truck driver from Regina has died in a four semi pile-up on the U. S. Interstate 40 Highway in Texas Sunday morning.

ABC News reported that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) say that the westbound lanes of I-40 were closed because of a truck towing a trailer, which had jack-knifed. Traffic was backed up for about three-quarters of a mile.

Parampreet Singh Deol was driving an 18-wheeler and didn't see the backup of traffic in time and crashed into the back of another semi towing a trailer. This caused a chain reaction with four semi-trucks involved in the pile-up.

The collision occurred at about 8:15 a.m. Nov. 12, about four miles east of Shamrock in Wheeler County, Texas.

Deol was pronounced deceased at the scene and his passenger, 23-year-old Sukhmandeep Singh Sidhu, was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Two other semi drivers were taken to the hospital.