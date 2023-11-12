Canadian woman confirms father has left Gaza today as Rafah crossing reopens

Photo: The Canadian Press Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m.

A London, Ont. woman says her father was able to leave the Gaza Strip by crossing the border into Egypt today as the Rafah land crossing reopened following a two-day closure.

Dalia Salim says her 66-year-old father crossed the border today with her uncle, who is a U.S. citizen.

Salim says her father retired last year and was spending time in Gaza with his aging mother before war broke out between Israel and Hamas last month. Today marked his sixth attempt to get out of the war-torn territory.

Authorities in the Gaza Strip said Saturday the Rafah land crossing between Gaza and Egypt would reopen on Sunday after being closed for the two previous days.

The announcement was shared on a Facebook page on which the General Authority for Crossings and Borders posts a daily list of foreigners cleared to make the journey.

Global Affairs Canada previously confirmed that 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families had been cleared to cross the border as of Friday, but did not immediately have any information on how many of those were able to make the trip today.

ORIGINAL: 6:40 a.m.

Hundreds of Canadians hoping to escape the besieged Gaza Strip may get their chance as early as Sunday as the sole available land crossing out of the territory was set to reopen following a two-day closure.

The General Authority for Crossings and Borders shared notice of the reopening on a Facebook page where it also posts a daily list of foreigners cleared to make the journey.

That list, which is compiled in co-ordination with the Egyptian and Israeli governments, had not been updated as of Saturday night, but Global Affairs Canada previously confirmed that 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families had been cleared to cross the border as of Friday when the latest closure first took effect.

Global Affairs did not provide any updates on Saturday and did not respond to multiple requests for information.

A total of 107 people with connections to Canada managed to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing on Tuesday and Thursday of last week.

The war, now in its sixth week, began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking roughly 240 others back into Gaza as hostages. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, and the Hamas-run health authority says casualties in the territory have topped 11,000.