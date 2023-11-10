Gang member and 11-year-old son intentionally shot and killed in Edmonton

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police say a man and his 11-year-old son were intentionally shot and killed in a vehicle in Edmonton on Thursday.

They identified the father as 41-year-old Harpreet Uppal, a high-level gang member involved in the drug trade.

Police did not identify the boy.

Acting Supt. Colin Derksen says the boy was not mistakenly caught in the line of fire but was deliberately shot.

He says a second boy, a friend of the dead child, was in the car and was unharmed.

He says there had been previous attempts on the father's life, including a shooting at a pizza restaurant two years ago.

"The landscape has changed," Derksen told a news conference Friday.

"There's no longer any respect for children, families or innocent bystanders amongst our gangsters when they carry out violence to further their own interests."