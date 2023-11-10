22 months after abduction, Elnaz Hajtamiri's boyfriend charged with murder: OPP

Photo: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police say the ex-boyfriend of a woman abducted from a Wasaga Beach home has been charged with her murder, almost two years after her disappearance.

It's the first murder charge OPP have announced in Elnaz Hajtamiri's case.

OPP say Mohamad Lilo, who had already been arrested and charged in both Hajtamiri's "invasion-style" abduction and her alleged assault weeks earlier, is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

In an email, spokesperson Bill Dickson says the OPP's criminal investigations branch continues to work to identify Hajtamiri's whereabouts.

Police have said that in January 2022 three suspects in balaclavas and wearing fake police vests abducted Hajtamiri from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, where her family said she was hiding out after alleged threats from her ex-boyfriend escalated.

Lilo had previously been charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping after police alleged two men violently attacked Hajtamiri with a frying pan and tried to abduct her in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., weeks before she was abducted.