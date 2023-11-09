224839
225030
Canada  

Man and 11-year-old son dead after 'targeted' shooting in Edmonton: police

Man and son dead

The Canadian Press - | Story: 456650

Police say a man and child are dead after a shooting in southeast Edmonton.

They say officers responded to a report of a shooting outside a business around noon and found a 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy in medical distress.

Both died at the scene.

Police say although autopsies have not yet been scheduled, the victims have been confirmed to be father and son.

They added the shooting was targeted.

Police are also investigating any potential link between the shooting and a vehicle fire in an area southeast of Edmonton.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

225030