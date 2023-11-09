Global Affairs Canada says 32 more Canadians have left Gaza Strip for Egypt

Photo: The Canadian Press Palestinians and foreign aid workers wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Global Affairs Canada says 32 more Canadians were able to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt today after a key border crossing reopened.

The department says there had originally been 40 Canadians on the list of people approved to leave through the border crossing at Rafah.

The key crossing had been reported closed earlier today as hundreds of people connected to Canada awaited news of when — and whether — they would be able to escape the besieged Palestinian territory.

On Tuesday, 75 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families were the first people connected to Canada to leave the territory since the war between Israel and Hamas began a month ago.

Global Affairs Canada has said Canadian officials in Egypt remained ready to welcome those leaving the territory and help them get to Cairo.

Those coming from Gaza are allowed to stay in Egypt for up to three days, and the Canadian government is providing them with accommodation and basic essentials during that time.