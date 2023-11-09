Two Montreal Jewish schools hit by gunshots, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press

Montreal police say two Jewish schools in the city were hit overnight by gunshots.

Staff members discovered bullet holes on the exterior of the buildings when they arrived this morning.

Police say nobody was inside at the time of the shootings.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the shootings today, telling reporters in a Montreal suburb that Canadians must denounce violent antisemitism in the strongest terms.

Trudeau says this level of hate doesn't belong in Canada.

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters at the same news conference that what happened to the two schools cannot be tolerated.

On Wednesday, three people were injured and one person was arrested at Montreal's Concordia University after several violent incidents tied to the Israel-Hamas war.