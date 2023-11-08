Trudeau says world must 'get back on track' to two-state solution in Israel/Gaza

Photo: The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is issuing an impassioned plea for a "humanitarian pause" in the clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to end the violence and "get back on track" to creating a two-state solution in the Middle East.

He says Tuesday marked exactly one month since renewed violence erupted with Hamas militants launching "horrific" attacks on Israeli civilians.

Israel has responded with incredible force in the weeks since, with death tolls in Gaza mounting and the humanitarian crisis reaching desperate levels.

Trudeau's latest pleas to de-escalate the situation come as more Canadians are on a list to exit the Gaza Strip today, after 75 Canadians, permanent residents and their family members were able to cross into Egypt on Tuesday.

Global Affairs Canada says more than 400 Canadians and their families are on a list of foreign nationals seeking to leave Gaza, but the process for who gets to leave is not controlled by Canada.

Canada joined other allies in calling for a humanitarian pause in the fighting to allow aid to get in, as well as asking for the release of more than 200 Israeli hostages held by Hamas.