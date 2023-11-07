Ottawa 'must act' to overhaul RCMP's federal policing program, committee report says

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference.

A committee of parliamentarians says the RCMP's federal policing program suffers from challenges that undermine its ability to fulfill an essential role in the security and intelligence community.

In a report released today, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians blames the problems on factors including the RCMP's focus on front-line policing across Canada, weak governance and inadequate data management.

The committee of MPs and senators, which hears witnesses behind closed doors, announced its review of the RCMP's federal policing mandate two years ago.

It studied the capabilities and results of the mandate's programs and activities and how the RCMP carries out federal criminal investigations in areas of national security, complex crimes and major organized crime.

The report says the government should take a clear role in driving reforms to federal policing.

It urges the federal public safety minister to provide clear, ongoing direction and to set objectives and reporting requirements on results.