First group of Canadians has left Gaza through Egypt: Mélanie Joly

Photo: The Canadian Press Palestinians and foreign aid workers wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.

The first group of Canadians looking to flee Gaza was able to leave on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has confirmed, with the government working to evacuate the rest of its citizens from the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Joly did not say how many Canadians were in the first group that crossed into Egypt, but about 80 people connected to Canada — including 20 citizens — were listed on an approved evacuation document from the General Authority for Border Crossings in Gaza.

"I know families and loved ones have been waiting anxiously — finally the first group of Canadians were evacuated out of Gaza," Joly said in a video posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"They were met by Canadian diplomats on the Egyptian side of the border."

Joly thanked her counterparts in Israel, Egypt and Qatar for helping to make the operation successful.

"Looking forward to seeing all Canadians evacuated and … rest assured that this is our number 1 priority," she said, speaking from Tokyo, where she is attending a G7 foreign ministers' meeting expected to be dominated by discussion of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Tuesday marked the first time Canada was listed among the countries with citizens given the green light to leave Gaza since the war began a month ago.

In Ottawa on Tuesday morning, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen promised Joly would "provide additional details very soon" about how many Canadians made the crossing and what their next steps will be.

"We're very much encouraged by this development," he said on his way into the Liberals' weekly cabinet meeting.

"It is the result of the work that we've done in the region with our allies and friends."

Hussen said the fact the first group of Canadians were let out of Gaza is "very encouraging," and added he hopes this is just the beginning.

"I believe this will build the momentum to get the rest of them out, now that we've worked on the modalities to ensure safe passage."

Hussen said Canadians able to leave Gaza will go to Cairo before making their way to Canada, and "there's personal decisions that will be made in terms of their next destination."

Immigration Minister Marc Miller confirmed to reporters that he has information about how many Canadians were able to leave the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, but said he was unable to share the details.

Mansour Shouman, a Canadian in Gaza, said his wife and five children were on the list and received an email from Global Affairs Canada overnight telling them they would be allowed to leave Gaza on Tuesday via the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Shouman, who was also on the list but is choosing to stay behind in Gaza, said he hugged his wife and children goodbye at a hospital in southern Gaza where he is taking shelter. They left for the border in a taxi, he said.

He said he last heard from them when they sent him a message saying they had arrived at the Rafah crossing, and while he believes they've made it across, he is still awaiting confirmation.

"Any father, any husband will definitely feel relief," said Shouman, an engineer who lived in Canada for more than a decade before he relocated to Gaza with his family three years ago.

Shouman said the email to his family from Global Affairs said they would be allowed to stay in Egypt for a maximum of three days after crossing at Rafah.

The email said the Canadian government would help take the family to Cairo by bus, provide food, accommodation and basic necessities while there, and help with onward travel to Canada at the family's expense.

But he doesn't know yet where his family will go next, Shouman said. "We're taking it day by day."

Shouman said he made the decision to stay behind so he could help at the hospital.

"I believe it's a religious and humanitarian obligation for me to stay and … try to help out as much as I can the people here," he said. "We need to think about the 2.3 million other civilians here."

He said his kids told him they want to return to him and live together in the Gaza Strip when the moment is right.

The Gaza border authority evacuation list, as presented on a widely shared Google spreadsheet, shows about 20 people listed as Canadian citizens, while the remaining are Palestinian or dual citizens.

The document also contains names of other foreign nationals from countries including France, the Philippines, Ukraine, Moldova, Germany, and the United Kingdom who've been granted permission to leave.

The breakthrough on Tuesday came after Canada had told citizens trapped Gaza that they could be allowed out over the weekend, but attacks by Israel closed the Rafah crossing until Monday.

Rafah is the only exit for foreign nationals who wish to leave the Palestinian territory, which has been under constant bombardment since the Israeli army launched retaliatory attacks for the brutal Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Monday the Israeli military has assured Canada that more than 400 of its citizens will be able to cross "in the coming days."

Meanwhile, the federal agency added it was in contact with 600 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members in the territory.

Global Affairs Canada has also said "Canada does not determine when or how many persons can cross each day" at Rafah.