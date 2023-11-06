Child, two men die after falling through ice on Humboldt Lake

Photo: Stock photo

A child and two men have died after falling through ice on Humboldt (Stoney) Lake Nov. 4.

Witnesses told Humboldt and Lanigan RCMP that there were five individuals in the water. Officers and emergency personnel on scene observed three people in the open water where they had fallen through the ice.

The three were eventually recovered by firefighters.

A woman and a female child were taken to nearby hospital for assessment and a female child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two men didn't resurface.

As a result, Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) attended to conduct searches of the water. On Nov. 5 shortly after 5 p.m., URT members recovered both men deceased.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.