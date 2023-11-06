Hearing about her son's 14 hours in P.A. police cells 'heartbreaking'

Photo: Stock photo

Jordan Norfield’s death could have been prevented if an ambulance was called sooner after he had five seizures while in Prince Albert Police Service cells, an inquest into his death heard.

The Coroner’s inquest was held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in Prince Albert. Norfield, 30, died at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert on Dec. 5, 2020. He had been transferred by ambulance from the custody of the Prince Albert Police Service on Dec. 2, 2020.

“Details learned in this Coroner’s Inquest have provided answers Jordan’s mother, Sandy (Pitzel), has been waiting for since Jordan’s death in December of 2020, even though they were difficult to hear,” said Saskatoon lawyer Michelle MacDonald on behalf of the family. “Hearing the evidence of her beloved Jordan’s 14 hours in Prince Albert Police cells was heartbreaking.”

The coroner’s jury found that Norfield’s death was accidental and caused from complications of severe Rhabdomyolysis.

“Medical evidence provided suggested Jordan’s rhabdomyolysis may have been caused by multiple and prolonged seizures,” said MacDonald. “Evidence further suggested that, if Jordan’s rhabdomyolysis was caused by seizures, earlier medical intervention may have prevented or lessened development of the rhabdomyolysis. In that context, the family struggled listening to descriptions of Jordan’s five convulsive episodes while in police cells, none of which resulted in officers seeking necessary medical attention.”

Norfield’s first convulsive episode was seven hours before he was taken to hospital.

“Jordan was eventually left lying face down and convulsing in his cell for over three hours,” said MacDonald. “Learning this information would have been difficult in any circumstance. However, learning that Jordan’s death might have been prevented if an ambulance been called earlier in the evening made hearing this evidence even more difficult.”

Sandy Pitzel and her family, however, appreciate the honesty and candor of the police throughout the Coroner’s Inquest, said MacDonald.

“They particularly appreciate officers expressing regret for errors in judgment by not seeking medical care. They recognize talking about Jordan’s tragic death and what could have been done in hindsight was not easy for officers. The family offers sincere and heartfelt thanks to all officers and medical staff who testified to the events of Jordan’s final hours.”

To prevent similar deaths in the future, the coroner’s jury recommended that no less than four random audits be done every year to ensure detention policies are being followed, ensure all police and security personnel in detention review detention policies annually, and only provide the detention sergeant with limited video playback capabilities of the cell and range areas and make it accessible through password protection.

MacDonald said that Norfield’s family are glad to see the Prince Albert Police Service policy changes made since 2020 and are hopeful they will continue to look for ways to improve safety.

“This could include always having paramedics in the cell block, 24 hours per day, or providing medical training to Cell Block Duty Sergeants to help evaluate and make decisions regarding prisoner’s medical distress.”

Norfield’s mother and family appreciate the jury’s well-thought-out recommendations that will ensure good policy is followed and enforced, said MacDonald. Their recommendations for the Prince Albert Police Service are practical and helpful, and Pitzel hopes they will prevent future tragedies like her son’s.

“The harrowing details of Jordan’s final hours were not easy to hear. However, the jury took their duty to the community seriously,” said MacDonald.

“This process has allowed Sandy and her family some closure, and they are deeply grateful to have some of the answers they needed to continue healing from Jordan’s death.”

MacDonald said Norfield was arrested before a valid Detention Order was issued, and questions around the lawfulness of his arrest remain.