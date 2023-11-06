Canada says two people killed in explosion at Canada's high commission in Nigeria

Photo: The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada's high commission in Nigeria.

Joly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is now out.

Sina Abioye, head of operations for the FCT Fire Service which responded to the emergency call, says the investigation is still ongoing.

He could not confirm how many people suffered injuries, nor at what time the fire took place

Local media reported smoke appearing midday from the building, which is located in the diplomatic quarter of Abuja.

Data the department filed with the Senate foreign-affairs committee shows that as of August 2022, there were 12 Canadian diplomats posted in Abuja and 32 locally hired staff.