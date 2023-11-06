No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza

Photo: The Canadian Press Palestinians with dual nationality register to cross to Egypt at the border crossing in Rafah.

Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer to escape the besieged Palestinian territory.

The General Authority for Border Crossings in Gaza says the Rafah border crossing into Egypt reopened on Monday to allow foreigners whose names were on approved lists to exit the Gaza Strip after the border crossing closed over the weekend amid escalating attacks from Israel.

Approved evacuation lists from the General Authority for Border Crossings in Gaza, as presented on a widely-shared Google spreadsheet, have not included names of Canadians as of Monday morning.

The crossing is the only exit point for foreign nationals who wish to leave the Palestinian territory, which has been under constant bombardment since the Israeli army launched retaliatory attacks for the brutal Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas.

Global Affairs says the Israeli military has assured Canada that more than 400 of its citizens will be able to cross "in the coming days" and added that three have already escaped with a third party, though they offered no further details.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday for supporting the departure of foreign nationals from Gaza, including Canadians and their families.

One woman whose father is trapped in Gaza says she was informed by Global Affairs that citizens, permanent residents and their family members were now tentatively scheduled to start leaving Gaza Strip as early as Tuesday.

Dalia Salim, who has been relaying messages from the Canadian government to her 66-year-old father in Gaza, says a new telecommunications blackout in the territory has her concerned he won't be able to find out when it's safe to make the crossing.