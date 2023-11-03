Judge rules some redacted police docs to be made evidence in convoy trial

Photo: The Canadian Press Chris Barber arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa.

The judge in the criminal trial of two Freedom Convoy organizers ruled today that portions of redacted internal police documents should be admitted as evidence.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey says some information that police initially redacted from documents is protected by solicitor-client privilege, but some of it has to do with opinions or statements by officers that should be admissible.

Crown prosecutors and the Ottawa Police Service had argued that the documents should stay redacted because they concerned lawyers' advice or were irrelevant to the proceedings.

The documents contain emails as well as information about a software update for officers' cellphones after the end of the early 2022 demonstrations, which may have deleted messages between organizers and police liaison officers.

Barber and Tamara Lich face multiple charges, including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to the protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

The Crown is seeking to prove that Lich and Barber exerted influence over protesters' actions.