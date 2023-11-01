Saskatchewan police officer seriously injured, response team deployed to shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says an officer with the Estevan police has been seriously injured on the job. Saskatchewan's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

RCMP say they're helping investigate after a police officer was seriously injured on the job in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Mounties say they're looking into injuries sustained by the Estevan Police Service member during an altercation at the local police station.

Estevan police have not confirmed an officer was hurt but say they responded to a serious incident just before 7 a.m.

They say one person is in custody and there is no risk to the public.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team says on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was deployed to an "officer-involved shooting" in Estevan, but did not say how the officer was injured.

Estevan is about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Premier Scott Moe wished the injured officer a full recovery.

"It is a reminder how all protective services officers put their lives at risk every day to protect all of us," the premier said on X on Wednesday.

"We owe them all a tremendous debt of gratitude."