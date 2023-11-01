President's Choice mushrooms recalled in Canada: Here's what to do

Photo: CFIA photo White sliced mushrooms from President's Choice were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

A well-known brand of white sliced mushrooms is being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) because of possible Listeria contamination.

Test results from the CFIA revealed that President's Choice white sliced mushrooms may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall issued on Oct. 31.

The product from Loblaw Companies Ltd. was distributed in B.C. and Alberta and possibly other provinces and territories.

The mushrooms can be identified by their UPC number "0 60383 05934 7."

No illnesses related to consuming the mushrooms have been reported and CFIA is checking that the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.

Other products may be recalled as CFIA continues with the food safety investigation.

What you should do?

Contact your healthcare provider if you think you became sick from eating the mushrooms.

You should also check to see if you have recalled products in your home and avoid consuming, serving, using, selling, or distributing the mushrooms.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased for a refund.

How can I tell if I’ve got a Listeria infection?

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can make people sick despite not looking or smelling spoiled. Potential symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Those who are particularly at risk include pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms but the infection can also lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

Severe cases of illness can result in death.