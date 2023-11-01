Man tries stealing ambulance, runs over paramedic's foot in failed getaway

Photo: Stock photo

A 45-year-old man is accused of trying to steal an ambulance Tuesday night in Saskatoon.

A paramedic’s foot was run over in the attempt.

Saskatoon police say that shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to the 1100 block of 22nd Street West for a report of a suspicious person who had attempted to steal an ambulance.

Paramedics with Medavie Health Services West reported that they had been attending to the patient of an unrelated incident alongside the ambulance when an uninvolved man got in and began to drive away, running over a paramedic’s foot.

The man was quickly stopped by bystanders and removed from the ambulance before being arrested by police a short distance away.

The man has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.