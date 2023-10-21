Canada commits to spend $50 million on humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip

Photo: The Canadian Press International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen

The Canadian government announced today it will provide an additional $50 million for humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip and neighbouring areas.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen issued a statement saying the government will ensure none of the money goes to Hamas, the militant group that launched a series of terror attacks on Israel two weeks ago.

Hussen said the money will be used to provide the Palestinian population with food, water, medical assistance, protection services and other life-saving aid.

The new funding is in addition to $10 million Canada committed last week for humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Hussen made the announcement from Cairo, Egypt, where he is attending a peace summit with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

In an earlier joint statement, the ministers said they plan to reiterate Canada’s condemnation of the attacks while also highlighting Canada's concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, which is home to two million people.