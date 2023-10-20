Northern Alberta RCMP lay charges against educational assistant

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP in northern Alberta say an educational assistant is facing charges after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a youth. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP in northern Alberta say an educational assistant is facing charges over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a youth.

Mounties say they received a report about the alleged relationship last month.

They say 23-year-old Brooke Richer of Grande Prairie, Alta., has since been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and luring a child.

RCMP did not say where the woman was employed at the time of the alleged offences or the age of the youth.

They say she was taken before a justice of the peace and released from custody.

She is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Grande Prairie on Nov. 8.