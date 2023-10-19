Chris Barber said he felt convoy was 'out of control' in early days: police witness

Photo: The Canadian Press One of three police liaison offers scheduled to testify is expected to give her testimony today at the criminal trial for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber. A protesting truck driver, centre, discusses with police liaison how to leave the area during a demonstration, part of a convoy-style protest participants are calling "Rolling Thunder", in Ottawa, Friday, April 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Chris Barber said early in last year's "Freedom Convoy" protest that he felt things were getting "out of control" and unsafe, an officer who served as an intermediary between organizers and police testified in court on Thursday.

Const. Nicole Bach said Barber expressed that the convoy had "lost sight" of what it was originally intended for on Feb. 2, 2022, about three days after demonstrators first converged on downtown Ottawa.

Bach also said Barber relayed in the early stages of the protests that demonstrators were running low on food and fuel for their vehicles.

Barber and Tamara Lich are facing charges for their role in bringing thousands of big-rig trucks to Ottawa in protest against COVID-19 public-health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

Bach testified on Thursday about her interactions with Barber and other convoy participants over the three weeks they were entrenched in the capital's downtown core.

Bach said she recalls Barber telling her that "guys are being starved for fuel and food" on Feb. 1.

"We need to get these issues streamlined as this is not going away," she said she remembers Barber saying in the same conversation.

Bach testified that as she was co-ordinating with Barber in the early days of the protest, she observed "total gridlock" in downtown Ottawa.

She said protesters were agitated and unco-operative with police.

Throughout her testimony, Bach referred to conversation logs with other police liaison officers during the convoy to refresh her memory.

Bach is one of three police liaison offers scheduled to testify in the trial.

The Crown's case depends on proving that Lich and Barber exerted influence over the crowds and truck drivers that blocked off major streets downtown.

On Wednesday, Const. Isabelle Cyr told the court that Barber and Lich's group was just one convoy that made its way to Ottawa as part of the protest.