Trial of former RCMP intelligence official paused, expected to resume next week

Photo: The Canadian Press Cameron Jay Ortis returns to the Ottawa Courthouse during a break in proceedings in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.The trial of the former RCMP intelligence official accused of disclosing secrets is on hold until next week while an issue is sorted out. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The trial of a former RCMP intelligence official accused of disclosing secrets is on hold until next week while an issue is sorted out.

Details of the matter in the Ontario Superior Court case of Cameron Jay Ortis are covered by a publication ban.

Justice Robert Maranger told the jury another court would decide the issue, and he anticipates the trial resuming in his courtroom on Monday.

Ortis is charged with violating the Security of Information Act by allegedly revealing secrets to three individuals in 2015 and trying to do so in a fourth instance, as well as breach of trust and a computer-related offence.

Ortis, 51, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial is expected to continue well into next month.