Saskatoon businessman and family killed in crash near Aberdeen

Photo: Leah West

A prominent Saskatoon businessman and his wife and children were killed in Sunday's crash. Karl Miller and his wife Sashawna, along with their two children, Kaiden and Kalani, died after their SUV collided with a semi near Aberdeen Sunday.

Saskatoon RCMP say that the collision occurred at about 7:45 p.m. on Highway 41 near the intersection with Edenburg Road, about 10 kilometres southwest of Aberdeen. The four occupants of the SUV were declared deceased by EMS at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce posted that their “hearts are heavy with news of a tragic accident that has taken a business leader (Karl Miller), and young family, too soon.”

Miller was the CEO of Meridian Developments. According to Meridian Development’s website, Miller’s success at Meridian was recognized by his alma mater earlier in his career as the recipient of the U of S Young Alumni Achievement Award.

Meridian Development's is building a 218-unit condo development at 630 Boynton in Kelowna.

Chris Scottie said he was “shocked and saddened” by the news, adding that he served on the Board of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

“He was so generous with his time and experience for a new Director,” Scottie posted on social media. “In recent years we had discussed how we could work more closely on Indigenous developments in Saskatoon. My sincere condolences to his family during an unbelievably difficult time.”

Leah West, a close friend of their family, also posted about the crash on social media Monday.

“They were warm-hearted, kind and generous,” said West. “They actually changed our lives in an immense way and I am forever grateful. It’s hard to believe. The sadness I feel in this moment is deep and I can’t imagine the pain and loss their family and close friends are experiencing.”

The semi driver did not report injuries to police.