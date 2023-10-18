Wab Kinew to be sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet

Photo: The Canadian Press Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, is scheduled to be sworn in today and appoint his cabinet. Kinew walks to the premier's office in Winnipeg, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, is scheduled to be sworn in today and appoint his cabinet.

Kinew led the New Democrats to victory on Oct. 3 and defeated the Progressive Conservatives, who had been in power for seven years.

He becomes the first First Nations premier of a Canadian province.

He has also said his cabinet will include, for the first time in Manitoba, First Nations women.

The ceremony is to take place at The Leaf, a botanical attraction in Winnipeg, and is set to include traditional singing and dancing.

The NDP captured 34 of the 57 legislature seats on election night, and Kinew has many veteran politicians and rookies from which to pick his cabinet.

Among the high-profile New Democrats who were re-elected is Uzoma Asagwara, a former psychiatric nurse who was the NDP health critic in Opposition.

Adrien Sala, who served as NDP finance critic, is also serving a second term and has had a high profile in the legislature.

Among the First Nations women in the NDP caucus are Nahanni Fontaine, the party's house leader who is serving her third term, and Amanda Lathlin, who has been in the legislature since winning a byelection in 2015.

One New Democrat with previous cabinet experience is Ron Kostyshyn, who served as agriculture minister under former premier Greg Selinger before losing his seat in 2016. Kostyshyn is also one of the few New Democrats elected in western Manitoba.