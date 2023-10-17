Southern Alberta man who worked as guard in RCMP cells charged with sexual assault

Photo: The Canadian Press A southern Alberta man who worked as a guard for the RCMP has been charged after an alleged sexual assault. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say a southern Alberta man who worked as a guard for the RCMP has been charged after an alleged sexual assault.

Piikani RCMP say a woman reported being sexually assaulted early on Oct. 13 when she was lodged in the detachment's cells.

The Southern Alberta RCMP general investigation section was called in to investigate, which police say included a review of the cellblock video recording.

They say it led to two charges against a Corps of Commissionaire guard employed by the RCMP.

Police say 32-year-old Charles G. Provost of Brocket, Alta., has been removed from his position as a guard and is charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.

He is to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Pincher Creek, Alta., on Nov. 23.

Supt. Rick Jane, acting district officer for Southern Alberta RCMP, said in the statement that the force takes all sexual assaults seriously.

"Once our officers were notified that this had happened, action was taken very quickly and a thorough investigation was completed," he said.

"No matter what the circumstances are, anyone in the care of the RCMP must be protected and we will not tolerate a breach of trust."

RCMP say they are also reviewing compliance with their policy and procedures to determine whether any changes are necessary.