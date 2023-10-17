Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker

Photo: The Canadian Press A judge is expected to decide whether a Winnipeg man should be deemed not criminally responsible for his role in the killings of his parents and stabbing a colleague. People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.

Court heard Trevor Farley had been in psychosis at the time of the attacks in October 2021.

Court of King's Bench Justice Kenneth Champagne says the violent and horrific acts took place in less than three hours.

Farley pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in his mother's death, second-degree murder in his father's death and attempted murder in the stabbing of Candace Szkwarek.

A mental health assessment was ordered shortly after police arrested Farley.

Crown prosecutors accepted doctors' findings that Farley did not understand what he was doing at the time of the attacks.

Four family members of the victims are expected to provide victim impact statements in court.