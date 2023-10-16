Man dead after being hit by train in Saskatoon Monday morning

Photo: Photo by Lisa Joy / SASKTODAY.ca. Saskatoon police say that at approximately 8:30 a.m., Oct. 16, it was reported to SPS that a train had struck an individual on the railway tracks. When they arrived, they located a deceased male.

Saskatoon police are currently on the scene of a collision. They say that at approximately 8:30 a.m., Oct. 16, it was reported to SPS that a train had struck an individual on the railway tracks. When they arrived, they located a deceased male. His next of kin has not yet been contacted.

Traffic restrictions are in place at 33rd Street West and Edmonton Avenue. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Further updates will be released when more information becomes available.