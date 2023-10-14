Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family

Photo: Instagram Shir Georgy

Family of a Canadian-Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, says she has died.

Twenty-two-year-old Shir Georgy went missing after Hamas attacked the music festival near Kibbutz Re'im last Saturday.

Georgy's aunt, Michal Bouganim, says the family is a mess and heartbroken.

Bouganim says the family is preparing to hold Georgy's funeral in Israel tonight.

Georgy's aunt shared a video earlier this week where Georgy is seen sitting on the floor and taking shelter with other people.

Georgy is the fourth Canadian to die in the Israel and Hamas conflict.