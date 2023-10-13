'I saw our city seized,' store owner tells Convoy trial

Photo: The Canadian Press

The owner of an upscale women's clothing store in Ottawa says she saw far fewer customers and a big drop in sales after trucks of all kinds blocked downtown streets as part of the Freedom Convoy protest last year.

Chantal Biro is testifying in the criminal trial of two of the protest organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

She says the street near her boutique in the ByWard Market were blocked by big-rigs and pickup trucks that blared their horns.

The smell of vehicle exhaust, marijuana and cigarette smoke would seep into the store where she worked seven days a week.

She also told the court about several unpleasant interactions with protesters, some of whom swore at her when she asked them to move out of the doorway of her store or mocked her for wearing a mask.

Today was scheduled to be the final day of the criminal trial, but the Crown still has seven witnesses to hear from as part of its case.