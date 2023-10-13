Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police say they have arrested and charged a 97-year-old nun in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to residential and day schools in northern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they arrested Francoise Seguin of Ottawa on Wednesday after an individual contacted them in late 2022 about the alleged incidents.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson says the incidents are alleged to have taken place in the 1960s and '70s at St. Anne's residential school in Fort Albany First Nation and Bishop Belleau school in Moosonee, Ont., as well as a detention facility in Sudbury, Ont.

Dickson says the case involves a single victim who was a young person at the time, and the force is not aware of any others at this time.

Seguin has been charged with three counts of gross indecency, a repealed Criminal Code offence used today in some historical sexual-assault cases.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Moosonee on Dec. 5