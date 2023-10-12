Bernie Sanders to address NDP convention in pre-recorded video

Photo: The Canadian Press Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Speaks to United Auto Workers members during a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Sanders is throwing his support behind the New Democrats with a pre-recorded video that will play at the party’s convention on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya

United States Sen. Bernie Sanders is throwing his support behind Canada's New Democrats in a pre-recorded video the party aims to play at its policy convention on Friday.

The former U.S. presidential candidate says in the seven-minute video that he's a long-time fan of the NDP.

He delivers a warning to party faithful about what he says are massive attacks on the foundations of democracy and rule of law around the world.

He says that in his own country, millions of people are giving up on democracy and turning to autocracy to answer the crises of the day.

Sanders says he believes the NDP can address such challenges in Canada, and they must expand a multi-racial, multi-generational movement that demands an economy and government that work for everyone.

Sanders also calls for a quicker transition to green energy, citing this year's Canadian wildfires.