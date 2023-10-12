Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: PBO

Photo: The Canadian Press Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.

The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments $11.2 billion in the first year, and $13.4 billion in five years.

The PBO's report, released on Thursday, provides an estimate for the cost of a pharmacare program between 2024-25 and 2027-28.

It calculates the incremental cost of the program, taking into account current spending by governments on public drug plans as well as revenue that would be generated from co-pays under a pharmacare plan.

The Liberals have promised to table pharmacare legislation this fall as part of the supply-and-confidence deal the government struck with the NDP.

The report finds that a single-payer universal drug plan would lead to economy-wide savings, despite the fact it estimates that the use of prescription drugs would rise by 13.5 per cent.

That's because the report assumes that the implementation of a single-payer universal plan would allow for better price negotiations, leading to lower drug prices.

The PBO estimates cost savings on drug expenditures of $1.4 billion in 2024-25, with that figure increasing to $2.2 billion by 2027-28.

The report also looks at alternative coverage plans, as the federal government continues to work on what form a pharmacare program could take.

A plan that only covers catastrophic medicines, a term used to describe expensive drugs that could cause financial hardship, would cost governments an additional $400 million in the first year and $2 billion in five years.

Meanwhile, a plan that covers only essential medicines, which refers to medicines that address the priority health-care needs of a population, would cost an additional $2.4 billion in the first year and $12.1 billion in five years.