Ottawa woman killed by Hamas militants in Israel, 3rd Canadian death confirmed

Photo: Facebook

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa reports that a Canadian citizen, Adi Vital-Kaploun, was killed by Hamas militants in Israel.

According to one of Vital-Kaploun's friends on Facebook, the 33-year-old woman and mother were kidnapped with her two babies from their home in Kibbutz Cholit on Saturday morning.

The Facebook post mentions that Vital-Kaploun's two babies were later abandoned at the border but were subsequently found and are now receiving medical treatment.

"Yesterday, we received the news that Adi is no longer with us. She protected her children during the horrific attack," Gilad Levi said on Facebook.

Vital-Kaploun is described by family as a 'beautiful person inside and out. May her memory be a blessing," a shared post.

Around 70 Canadians are currently stranded in the Gaza Strip and have requested assistance.

The Canadian government currently states that they have no means of reaching them without a humanitarian corridor.

Since the conflict began over the weekend, a total of three Canadians have now been confirmed dead.

On Tuesday, it was announced that 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi of Vancouver was killed by Hamas militants in southern Israel while attending a music festival.

-With files from Canadian Press