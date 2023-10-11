Ontario NDP leader asks caucus member to retract Middle East statement

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama poses for a portrait at her home in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The leader of Ontario's NDP has asked one of her caucus members to retract a statement about the conflict between Israel and Hamas, but the demand has so far been met with silence, more than 19 hours later.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The leader of Ontario's NDP has asked one of her caucus members to retract a statement about the conflict between Israel and Hamas, but the demand has so far been met with silence, a day later, with the premier now calling on her to resign.

Sarah Jama, who was elected earlier this year in a byelection in Hamilton Centre, published a statement Tuesday decrying "the generations long occupation of Palestine" and what she called apartheid and human rights violations in Gaza.

"Especially with this context in mind, the news coming out of Israel and Palestine is deeply concerning," she wrote in a statement posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We must look to the solution to this endless cycle of death and destruction: end all occupation of Palestinian land and end apartheid."

Jama wrote that her heart "genuinely goes out to all those impacted by this on-going violence," but did not explicitly mention the weekend attack by Hamas militants that has been described as the worst civilian massacre in Israel's history.

The attack and Israel's ensuing response in Gaza have killed at least 2,200 people so far.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said late Tuesday that Jama’s statement was not approved by the caucus and asked her to retract it and "state clearly that she decries any violence against both Israeli and Palestinian people."

"The terrorist attacks by Hamas on thousands of innocent Israeli civilians are unjustifiable and must be condemned unequivocally," Stiles wrote.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jama had yet to retract her statement or publicly respond. Stiles had also not yet commented on Jama's silence.

But Premier Doug Ford called on Jama to resign as a member for provincial parliament.

"Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP have proven time and time again that they tolerate these hateful views and actions by keeping Ms. Jama in their caucus," he wrote in a statement.

"As premier, I'm doing what Ms. Stiles won't and calling on Sarah Jama to resign immediately as a member of the provincial parliament. Her views do not represent Ontario. They have no place in the legislature, and they have no place in this province."

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser called on Stiles to remove Jama from the NDP caucus.

Jama faced criticism from Jewish groups during her successful byelection campaign in March, with B’nai Brith accusing her of being a “radical anti-Israel advocate.”

She said the criticism centred around what she describes as standing up for Palestinian human rights and her association with student groups "running Israeli Apartheid week on campus 10 years ago,'' which shouldn't be conflated with anti-Semitism.

"I am against antisemitism wholeheartedly," she said during a debate.

Jama's most recent post on the social media platform X was a repost from the Canadian Union of Public Employees' Ontario branch, facing its own public condemnation for statements by its president.

The day after the attack on Israel, Fred Hahn posted that he was thankful for the power of resistance around the globe because resistance is "fruitful" and "brings progress." Hahn has since written that he would never endorse violence and that everyone deserves to live in peace.

CUPE Ontario said it has now been "targeted by a highly organized pro-Israel lobby that seeks to control the anti-Palestinian narrative fed to Canadians and intimidate any person or organization that fails to comply with its agenda."

"This lobby rejects any attempt or even reference to context, nuance or appeal to even-handedness in the history of Israel/Palestine," the union wrote in a statement.

"True to form, it has targeted CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn and CUPE 3906 for their recognition of Palestinians’ rights under international law to resist occupation through armed struggle."