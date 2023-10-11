Judge to allow Ottawa residents to testify in Freedom Convoy organizers' trial

Photo: The Canadian Press

The presiding judge in the criminal trial of two Freedom Convoy organizers has ruled that local Ottawa residents will be allowed to testify.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing charges related to their roles in organizing the protest that brought thousands of big-rig trucks to Ottawalast year, where demonstrators remained for three weeks.

Lich's lawyer Lawrence Greenspon asked the judge not to let the locals testify, arguing their testimony would be irrelevant.

Lich and Barber have already signed admissions that the actions of certain individuals who participated in the protest interfered with public transit and the lawful use and enjoyment of property and businesses.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey says the defence cannot force the Crown to accept the admissions, and will allow the Crown to call its case as it sees fit.

Prosecutors want local witnesses to tell the court how disruption, intimidation and obstructions caused by the protest manifested on the streets.