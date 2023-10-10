Charges pending against members of football team after sex assault at Alberta school

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have arrested four boys after an alleged sexual assault in the locker room of a local high school last week. Lethbridge police headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

Police in southern Alberta say they have arrested four boys after a sexual assault in a high school locker room.

Lethbridge police say the assault happened Wednesday after regular school hours.

They say the accused and the 16-year-old complainant are all members of the school's football team.

Police say it was not a random assault, and the suspects are all under 18.

They say charges are pending.

Three boys were arrested at the school, while the fourth was arrested after he went to the police station.