Saskatchewan legislature resumes over pronoun policy, looming notwithstanding clause

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Saskatchewan Party government is prepared to introduce legislation this afternoon and invoke the notwithstanding clause over its pronoun policy in schools.

Premier Scott Moe has said the government's legislation is to prevent those under the age of 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

He says using the notwithstanding clause of the Charter ensures the policy remains in place even though a judge granted an injunction to pause it.

Elected officials are to arrive at the legislature today to debate the government's bill.

The Opposition NDP has said it may filibuster by sharing letters from people affected by the policy and what it calls Charter attacks.

A rally urging the government to respect people's rights is scheduled to take place outside the legislature before politicians return.